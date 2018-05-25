× Fort Smith Police Searching For Woman Who Crashed Stolen Truck Into Building

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a woman who crashed a stolen truck into a building Friday afternoon (May 25), according to police.

Police said a woman about 45 to 50 years old was driving a stolen pickup truck when she T-boned another truck at the intersection of N 10th and J street.

This sent the stolen truck into a building near the intersection. The suspect got out of the car and fled the scene, according to police.

A person on a bicycle was hit during the collision. Police said they were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck that was hit is believed to be okay.