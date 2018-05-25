× Game & Fish Commission Confirms Mountain Lion Sighting In Northern Arkansas

MAMMOTH SPRING (KSFM) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has confirmed a mountain lion sighting near Mammoth Springs in northern Arkansas.

A game camera captured a photo of a mountain lion in January and biologists were able to verify the photo and its location this month. The photo came from private land near the Sharp and Fulton County line.

This is the 14th confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Arkansas since 2010.

The commission said mountain lions are solitary and elusive and their nature is to avoid humans. If you have verifiable evidence of a mountain lion sighting, contact the nearest AGFC office.