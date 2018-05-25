× Lowell Man Arrested For Downloading, Sharing Child Porn For 7 Years

LOWELL (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Lowell man for downloading child pornography after he reportedly admitted to sharing the material online for seven years.

Gary Ray Gambill, 70, was arrested Thursday (May 24) in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography, a Class C felony.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office first learned of Gambill from an FBI task force, which was investigating Michael Moody of Alexandria, Va., for abusing a girl and sharing the images online, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Gambill said he’d been sharing sexually explicit images of children as young as 8 years old with Moody and 11 other people since 2011 on Adult Friend Finder, a website dedicated to connecting users for sex.

Agents also uncovered online conversations between Gambill and Moody acting out sexual fantasies involving children, according to the affidavit.

Moody was indicted in April on seven counts of producing child pornography and two counts of possession and distributing child pornogrpahy, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Gambill told investigators he’d been downloading child pornography for sexual gratification, but denied ever sexually abusing a child.

Deputies searched Gambill’s house on Paige Boulevard, where they found discs storing “numerous images of children involved in sexual acts with adults,” according to the affidavit.

Gambill was being held Friday (May 25) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.