Rep. Pitsch Receives Gov. Hutchinson Endorsement In Primary Runoff Against Glidewell

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who handily won the Republican primary for his second term, is endorsing Rep. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, in the June 19 GOP primary runoff election against former Rep. Frank Glidewell for the Senate District 8 seat.

“As the Republican Majority Leader in the Arkansas House of Representatives, Mat Pitsch helped Republican candidates win races all across Arkansas,” Gov. Hutchinson noted in a statement sent to Talk Business & Politics. “Mat is a consistent conservative and someone I rely upon for his common sense approach. I’m delighted to endorse Mat for the State Senate and encourage you to vote for him.”

Pitsch said the endorsement shows the importance of the Senate seat in Little Rock.

“I’m humbled and honored by the governor’s support. This is an important race for the Fort Smith region and shows how relevant our communities are on the state level,” Pitsch said.

