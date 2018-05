SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are asking the public’s help in catching several suspects wanted for a variety of crimes.

The suspects are wanted on everything from theft and breaking into vehicles to counterfeiting to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, police said.

Police are asking that if anyone has information on any of these people, to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.