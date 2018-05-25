Ticket Sales From Naturals Game Benefiting Global Missions Organization “Dustin’s Dream”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- After 19-year-old Dustin Chamberlain was shot and killed in a home invasion back in 2011, his parents Don and Deondra Chamberlain created the Dustin's Dream organization.

The global nonprofit raises money to build medical clinics in third world countries like Guatemala, and gives out scholarships to Siloam Springs students interested in medical studies.

"When a tragedy like that happens, to see good come out of that and to be able to see things Dustin dreamed about doing," said Dustin's father Don Chamberlain.

At Friday's (May 25) game, up to half of the ticket proceeds will go towards the cost of medicine for the organization's next mission trip in June.

The nonprofit depends on fundraisers like "A Night with the Naturals" to keep their mission and Dustin's dream alive.

So far nearly 60,000 people have benefited from the clinic in Guatemala. It's something Dustin's best friend, Kyle Teague, said Dustin would be proud of.

"I think he would be amazed at what we're doing and I think this is what he would want and exactly what he would want us to do," said Teague.

Last year the organization raised a little over $100,000 to support their global missions efforts.