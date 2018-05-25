Weather Update: Tracking Friday’s Thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will continue across our area for Friday. The best chance for storms will be from 3pm-8pm with a noticeable decrease in activity after sunset.

While most storms will not be severe a few storms will have brief gusty winds and plenty of cloud to ground lightning.

This is the weak disturbance causing the showers and storms. Unlike yesterday when the storm motion was erratic, today's storms will generally track from the northwest to the southeast.

4PM FRIDAY: Storms will continue across the area.

8PM FRIDAY: Storms will move out towards the east with clearing skies overnight.

-Garrett