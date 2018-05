× Lonoke Police Looking For 14-year-Old, Parents Say He May Have Run Away

LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) — The Lonoke Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Austin Goss, who disappeared on May, 24. Goss’ parents believe he may have run away from his home around 7 p.m.

Goss is approximately 100 lbs and 4 feet 7 inches tall. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Please contact the police by calling 501-676-6953 if you have any information that may help.