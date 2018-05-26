× Man Arrested In Connection To Homicide On U Of A Property

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested 23-year-old Quinton Taylor in connection to a homicide on a U of A property earlier this month.

Police found the body of an unconscious man at a homeless camp on 19th street and School Avenue in Fayetteville. The man was later identified as 51-year-old George Irving Morrison of Mountainburg.

Multiple eye witnesses say Taylor had been involved in a physical altercation on the night Morrison’s body was found. Police say information from an interview with Taylor indicated he was involved in a physical altercation with the victim, resulting in the victim’s death.

Quinton Taylor was then arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.