× New Car Wash In Rogers Donates $5,000 To Children’s Shelter

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter received a $5,000 donation from Splash Car Wash, as part of its grand opening event Saturday (May 26) morning.

Also to celebrate the opening, every customer who comes to Splash on Saturday gets a complimentary car wash.

There are three lanes, one is for washing cars and the other lanes offer basic vehicle maintenance such as oil change and tire service.

This is the first car wash in Arkansas to use conveyer belt technology, which means there is a smoother transition in-and- out of the wash tunnel, in addition to doubling the number of cars that can be cleaned, according to Owner Paul Stagg.