× Offense Sputters As Arkansas Falls In SEC Semis

HOOVER, Ala. (KFSM) – Arkansas scored 21 runs in their first two SEC Tournament games but the third game was anything but a charm for the Razorbacks.

LSU held Arkansas to just three hits as the Tigers advanced to the conference championship game with a 2-1 at the Hoover Met.

Jared Gates hit a solo home run in the third inning just after the game was resumed from a one hour and 26 minute weather delay but nothing else was working for Arkansas.

Isaiah Campbell was electric on the mound for the Razorbacks through the first five innings but ran into issues in the sixth and it cost him and the Hogs. After a leadoff single, Zach Watson crushed a two-run home run to left field to give LSU a 2-1 lead.

Arkansas allowed just five hits as Campbell and Jake Reindl combined to strike out 10 and walked just one but the Razorbacks’ offense could get nothing going.

LSU will face Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament championship on Sunday.