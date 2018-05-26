× OSBI: Investigation Underway Into Double Murder In Hughes County

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found murdered at their home in Hughes County.

Early Saturday morning, officials with Hughes County requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigating a double murder.

53-year-old Ronny Key and 73-year-old Katherine Fritz were found murdered at their home.

The suspect in their homicides, 30-year-old Rodney Key was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit.

Rodney key is currently charged with possession of a stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

OSBI says a gun was thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle in the Bethel Acres/Shawnee area.

If anyone finds a gun in that area, call the OSBI tipline at 1-800-522-8017.