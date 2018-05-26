Sooners Sweep Arkansas In Softball Super Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM) - As much as the Arkansas softball program has improved in the past three years, Oklahoma is still ahead of the Razorbacks in the big picture.

For the second straight day, the Sooners took an early lead to win 9-0 in the Super Regional round to complete the sweep. Oklahoma, the two-time defending national champion, advances to the Women's College World Series for the eighth straight season.

Arkansas was outscored 16-2 in the two games as Oklahoma improved to 30-0 inside their home park this season.

Oklahoma, who was the visiting team, took the lead before Arkansas even took an at-bat as Nicole Mendes had a bases loaded single in the first to give the Sooners a 2-0 advantage.

Arkansas was carried by their pitching all season long but the Oklahoma offense was too deep to get by. Autumn Storms was touched up for five runs on five hits in just two innings of work before the Razorbacks went to the bullpen.

The Razorbacks, who made their first ever trip to the super regional round, end the season with a 42-17 record. Of those losses, 12 came to teams that reached a super regional.