The Heat Is Turned On For The Weekend

The summer-like weather pattern continues. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. There will not be much of a wind out their either.

Local lake water temperatures are above-normal. It will be a great weekend to hop into our area's lakes like Beaver, Tenkiller, Lake Fort Smith, etc.

Other than a stray storm chance, expect lots of sunshine with hot temperatures for the holiday weekend. We will near records almost every day the next several days.

Storm chances reduce on Sunday and Monday, but pick back up starting Wednesday as a tropical system skims us towards the east and a upper-level shortwave moves in from the west to spark a few showers and storms.

-Matt