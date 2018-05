× Weekend Lake Forecast

It’s the perfect weekend to hit our area’s lakes! Water temperatures are already in the 70s and low 80s thanks to the above-average heat the past couple of weeks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's only 10 percent chance of a pop up shower for the rest of the weekend and Monday (Memorial Day). Most of the days will be mostly sunny and hot. If a shower pops up, it should move out quickly.

Beaver Lake:

Lake Tenkiller:

Lake Fort Smith

-Water: 76

-Air: 91

Lake Ouachita

-Water: 79

-Air: 91

-Matt