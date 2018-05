Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This ridge of hot air, with the jet stream far towards the north, will keep us much above-average the next several days.

We may have one of the hottest Memorial Day's on record.

Memorial Day is not always on the same date so we looked at the past Memorial Days since 1946 and found that 2018's may rank in the top 5 for hottest on record.

Our forecast highs are extremely close to the record highs over the next six days. Here's a look at Fayetteville:

Here's a look at Fort Smith:

-Matt