Arkansas Selected To Host Second Straight NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)—Arkansas is headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the 30th time in program history, and postseason baseball will be back at Baum Stadium for the second straight year.

On Sunday night, the Razorbacks were announced as one of 16 regional hosts. What seed the Hogs receive, along with the other three teams in the Fayetteville Regional are scheduled to be announced on Monday at 11 a.m.

The regional will either take place between Thursday and Sunday, or Friday and Monday.

2018 marks the ninth time (seven regionals & two super regionals) Arkansas has hosted the NCAA tournament. The Diamond Hogs are 18-11 all time in the postseason at Baum Stadium, including a 14-10 regional record and 4-1 super regional mark.

Arkansas has advanced out of a home regional in just two of six appearances (2004 & 2010) but has won each super regional in Fayetteville (2004 & 2015).

Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks finished the season with a 2-1 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals and a 39-18 record.

Van Horn is seeking to lead Arkansas to its ninth College World Series appearance.