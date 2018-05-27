Benton County Suspicious Package Investigation

Posted 10:15 pm, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16PM, May 27, 2018

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- First responders from across Benton County were called to a bomb scare Sunday (May 27).

The location was near Highway 62 and Sugar Creek Parkway.

Crews from the Avoca Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they were called to examine what they said was a suspicious package.

Avoca Fire Department Facebook page photo.

The bomb squad was on scene to investigate, but later determined it did not pose a threat.

Avoca fire said they were assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Pea Ridge Fire Department and Bentonville police.