Benton County Suspicious Package Investigation

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- First responders from across Benton County were called to a bomb scare Sunday (May 27).

The location was near Highway 62 and Sugar Creek Parkway.

Crews from the Avoca Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they were called to examine what they said was a suspicious package.

The bomb squad was on scene to investigate, but later determined it did not pose a threat.

Avoca fire said they were assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Pea Ridge Fire Department and Bentonville police.