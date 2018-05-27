Downtown Revitalization Underway For Prairie Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- One Northwest Arkansas community is working to bring new life back to their downtown.

For a few months now, Prairie Grove has worked to bring positive attention to the area.

Many know it for the antique stores, but some are hoping they will be known for a lot more here in the future.

The Chairman of the Prairie Grove Downtown Network Rick Ault said like many other places in Northwest Arkansas, they are experiencing growth.

That has been a big factor in making these changes to downtown.

Earlier in the week, The Main Street Arkansas Network accepted Prairie Grove into the program.

This means the area will have access to resources like economic vitality.

Ault explains that this means they will come help with downtown city planning for the future.

Ault can look at the original facades of the building and sustain that growth in a way that also preserves the history and the character of town.

"So those technical and human resources from the Department of Heritage and Arkansas Downtown Main Street program are going to be vital to our continued journey," said Ault.

These are only the first couple of steps for Prairie Grove.

Ault said representatives with The Main Street Arkansas Program will be visiting soon and they will then start to plan some of the changes here in the area that will not only revitalize but preserve the feel that is downtown Prairie Grove.

Local business owners said they are also excited about the change that will be coming.

A few other local cities are part of The Main Street Arkansas Network, including Fort Smith and Clarksville.