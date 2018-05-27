Fort Smith Memorial Day Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- On Sunday (May 27), the Fort Smith National Cemetery honored those who lost their lives in battle -- it was part of a Memorial Day remembrance.

It was a chance for people to pay respects and offer gratitude.

For others, it was a day of reflection while teaching others to never forget.

5NEWS spoke with two veterans who were at the cemetery.

Marine Cpl Aaron Mankin:

"Memorial Day has become a time to reflect not just on where we've been, what we've done or accomplished, but where we go from here."

Earl Duty, Commander VFW District 7:

"Respect for their country, nation and veterans, for the men and women who fought to protect their freedoms and their rights. We're having the wreath laying ceremony at the National Cemetery here in Fort Smith. We're here to honor veterans and lay wreaths, one wreath for every veteran that's buried here."

Marine Cpl Aaron Mankin:

"I think it's important that people continue to come out and continue to show their support because without that you aren't seeing, you aren't moving, you aren't making any progress because the first step is showing up."

Earl Duty, Commander VFW District 7:

"As a veteran of Foreign Wars myself, it makes me very honored to be in the presence of other warriors past and present, very honored."

Marine Cpl Aaron Mankin:

"We all have to continue to give and continue to sacrifice in order to lift our veterans up to where we believe they should be ... but with all of us engaged I am confident there is no hill we can't conquer."

Sunday afternoon's memorial was the official "Memorial Day Ceremony" at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Monday (May 28) at 10 a.m., people will be paying their respects to the fallen at the Fayetteville National Cemetery on Government Avenue.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.