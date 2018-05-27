× The Latest: Gov Declares Flood Emergency In Maryland City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in a community west of Baltimore hit by flash floods.

Hogan says on Facebook that he is heading to Ellicott City, located about 13 miles west of Baltimore, after Sunday’s (May 27) flash flooding form recent heavy rains.

Authorities have no immediate report of any injuries or fatalities though information is still preliminary.

Numerous water rescues have been reported after heavy rain drenched the state and sent raging brown water surging down Main Street in Ellicott City and past vehicles.

Authorities say Ellicott City, on the west bank of Maryland’s Patapsco River, is prone to periodic flooding.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than that from a storm two years ago that claimed two lives and destroyed local businesses.

5:30 PM Sunday- **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** remains in effect for Ellicott City. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation and you must move to HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY AND STAY AWAY FROM ANYWHERE WHERE WATER IS MOVING. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018