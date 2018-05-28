Businesses Offer Memorial Day Specials And Discounts

Here are a few businesses offering specials for Memorial Day.

Restaurants:

Hooters: Active military and veterans with military ID eat free from a special menu on Monday at participating restaurants.

Logan’s RoadhouseService members eat free from the American Roadhouse Meals menu from 3-6 p.m. today. 

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active military, firefighters and police get 20 percent off with a valid state or federal ID. There is also a 10 percent Heroes Discount every day.

Zoës KitchenActive military and veterans get 10 percent off meals with military ID today.

Retail:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Military members get 10 percent off purchases today.

AT&T15 percent off monthly service charges on eligible plans for qualified members of active-duty military, veterans and spouses of active duty and deceased service personnel. This includes Reserves and National Guard.

Bass Pro Shops5 percent military discount every day.

Cabela’s5 percent military discount every day.

David’s Bridal: Current active duty, spouses and significant others with a valid military ID get 10 percent off purchase through Thursday.

Foot Locker: 20 percent off on most online purchases after military service verification.

FordActive duty and veterans get a bonus cash discount up to $1,000 on eligible cars, which is a special event from the general Ford Military Appreciation program through July 9. Sign up for verification with ID.me at www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com.

Fresh MarketActive military, veterans and spouses get 10 percent off purchases with military ID. Excludes alcohol and gift cards.

General Motors: GM Military Discount program offered every day. More information is at www.gmmilitarydiscount.com.

Home DepotAll military veterans get 10 percent today, plus there’s a standard 10 percent discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents. Valid military required.

J.C. Penney: Current and former military personnel and immediate family members get 10 percent off with a valid military or VA card in-store. Can be combined with another discount but some exclusions apply.

J.C. Penney PortraitsThrough June 30 at participating locations, Military members get a free portrait, free sitting fees and half-off additional purchases when they present a military identification at the beginning of photo session and a coupon through June 30.

Jo-Ann Fabric: Everyday 10 percent discount for military service members and their families.

Lids: Free embroidery and customization with military ID through today.

Lowe’s10 percent off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.

Michaels: 15 percent discount for military families every day.

Sam’s ClubCurrent or former service members can join or renew online and get a $10 gift card plus items valued at $20 by clicking on the red Troop ID button. Good through June 4.

Sherwin-Williams: An additional 10 percent off, in addition to its everyday 15 percent military discount, for active military, veterans, reservists and spouses. Good through Thursday.

Sleep NumberActive military and veterans save $100 on any sale price through June 3 with a promo code from www.sleepnumber.com/military.

T-MobileThose on the T-Mobile ONE Military plan get half-off the retail price of a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active through Thursday. The new military plan offers 50 percent off family lines for all military and veterans. More information is at www.t-mobile.com/military.

VerizonThrough Thursday, military get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when they switch and buy a new smartphone. Other military discounts available. Learn more at www.verizonwireless.com/military.

Walgreens: 20 percent off regular price items today with free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service. This offer is for veterans, active duty members and their families.