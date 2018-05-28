Businesses Offer Memorial Day Specials And Discounts
Here are a few businesses offering specials for Memorial Day.
Restaurants:
Hooters: Active military and veterans with military ID eat free from a special menu on Monday at participating restaurants.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Service members eat free from the American Roadhouse Meals menu from 3-6 p.m. today.
Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active military, firefighters and police get 20 percent off with a valid state or federal ID. There is also a 10 percent Heroes Discount every day.
Zoës Kitchen: Active military and veterans get 10 percent off meals with military ID today.
Retail:
Academy Sports + Outdoors: Military members get 10 percent off purchases today.
AT&T: 15 percent off monthly service charges on eligible plans for qualified members of active-duty military, veterans and spouses of active duty and deceased service personnel. This includes Reserves and National Guard.
Bass Pro Shops: 5 percent military discount every day.
Cabela’s: 5 percent military discount every day.
David’s Bridal: Current active duty, spouses and significant others with a valid military ID get 10 percent off purchase through Thursday.
Foot Locker: 20 percent off on most online purchases after military service verification.
Ford: Active duty and veterans get a bonus cash discount up to $1,000 on eligible cars, which is a special event from the general Ford Military Appreciation program through July 9. Sign up for verification with ID.me at www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com.
Fresh Market: Active military, veterans and spouses get 10 percent off purchases with military ID. Excludes alcohol and gift cards.
General Motors: GM Military Discount program offered every day. More information is at www.gmmilitarydiscount.com.
Home Depot: All military veterans get 10 percent today, plus there’s a standard 10 percent discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents. Valid military required.
J.C. Penney: Current and former military personnel and immediate family members get 10 percent off with a valid military or VA card in-store. Can be combined with another discount but some exclusions apply.
J.C. Penney Portraits: Through June 30 at participating locations, Military members get a free portrait, free sitting fees and half-off additional purchases when they present a military identification at the beginning of photo session and a coupon through June 30.
Jo-Ann Fabric: Everyday 10 percent discount for military service members and their families.
Lids: Free embroidery and customization with military ID through today.
Lowe’s: 10 percent off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.
Michaels: 15 percent discount for military families every day.
Sam’s Club: Current or former service members can join or renew online and get a $10 gift card plus items valued at $20 by clicking on the red Troop ID button. Good through June 4.
Sherwin-Williams: An additional 10 percent off, in addition to its everyday 15 percent military discount, for active military, veterans, reservists and spouses. Good through Thursday.
Sleep Number: Active military and veterans save $100 on any sale price through June 3 with a promo code from www.sleepnumber.com/military.
T-Mobile: Those on the T-Mobile ONE Military plan get half-off the retail price of a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active through Thursday. The new military plan offers 50 percent off family lines for all military and veterans. More information is at www.t-mobile.com/military.
Verizon: Through Thursday, military get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when they switch and buy a new smartphone. Other military discounts available. Learn more at www.verizonwireless.com/military.
Walgreens: 20 percent off regular price items today with free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service. This offer is for veterans, active duty members and their families.