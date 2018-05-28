Businesses Offer Memorial Day Specials And Discounts

General Motors: GM Military Discount program offered every day. More information is at www.gmmilitarydiscount.com. Home Depot: All military veterans get 10 percent today, plus there’s a standard 10 percent discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents. Valid military required. J.C. Penney: Current and former military personnel and immediate family members get 10 percent off with a valid military or VA card in-store. Can be combined with another discount but some exclusions apply. J.C. Penney Portraits: Through June 30 at participating locations, Military members get a free portrait, free sitting fees and half-off additional purchases when they present a military identification at the beginning of photo session and a coupon through June 30. Jo-Ann Fabric: Everyday 10 percent discount for military service members and their families. Lids: Free embroidery and customization with military ID through today.

Lowe’s: 10 percent off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.

Michaels: 15 percent discount for military families every day.

Sam’s Club: Current or former service members can join or renew online and get a $10 gift card plus items valued at $20 by clicking on the red Troop ID button. Good through June 4.

Sherwin-Williams: An additional 10 percent off, in addition to its everyday 15 percent military discount, for active military, veterans, reservists and spouses. Good through Thursday.

Sleep Number: Active military and veterans save $100 on any sale price through June 3 with a promo code from www.sleepnumber.com/military.

T-Mobile: Those on the T-Mobile ONE Military plan get half-off the retail price of a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active through Thursday. The new military plan offers 50 percent off family lines for all military and veterans. More information is at www.t-mobile.com/military.

Verizon: Through Thursday, military get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when they switch and buy a new smartphone. Other military discounts available. Learn more at www.verizonwireless.com/military.

Walgreens: 20 percent off regular price items today with free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service. This offer is for veterans, active duty members and their families.