Dallas Baptist, Southern Miss & ORU Join Hogs In Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - It will be Baum Stadium to Omaha for Arkansas if the Razorbacks can make a run to the College World Series.

The Razorbacks were named the No. 5 overall seed on Monday and Arkansas was named one of the 16 regional hosts on Sunday night.

Arkansas will face the No. 4 seed Oral Roberts on Friday at 2:00 p.m while No. 2 seed Southern Miss will face No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Oral Roberts won the Summit League championship and comes to Fayetteville for the second straight post season. The Golden Eagles come in with a 38-18 record and are on a five game winning streak.

Southern Miss won the Conference USA tournament as the Golden Eagles won four games in four days, inlcuding a 12-3 victory over Florida Atlantic in the title game. Southern Miss brings a 43-16 record, including a 16-5 road record, to Baum Stadium this weekend.

Dallas Baptist received an at-large bid from the Missouri Valley Conference and will offer fans a different look than in years past. Arkansas fans grew used to seeing Missouri State in town for the regional. The Patriots bring a 40-19 record to the regional while they won two of three against ORU in the regular season.

Florida, the defending national champion, was named the No. 1 overall seed. Ole Miss was named the No. 4 overall seed after winning the SEC Tournament championship.

2018 marks the ninth time (seven regionals & two super regionals) Arkansas has hosted the NCAA tournament. The Diamond Hogs are 18-11 all time in the postseason at Baum Stadium, including a 14-10 regional record and 4-1 super regional mark.

East Carolina received the No. 12 seed and would advance to the Fayetteville Super Regional should both the Razorbacks and Pirates advance through the regional round.

Arkansas has advanced out of a home regional in just two of six appearances (2004 & 2010) but has won each super regional in Fayetteville (2004 & 2015).

Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks finished the season with a 2-1 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals and a 39-18 record.

Van Horn is seeking to lead Arkansas to its ninth College World Series appearance.