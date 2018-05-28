× Governor’s Son Arrested On DWI Charge Monday Morning

WEST FORK (KFSM) — Asa William Hutchinson III, son of the Arkansas governor, was arrested early Monday (May 28) on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and violation of implied consent.

Hutchinson was booked into the Washington County jail at 3:05 a.m. after being arrested by the Arkansas State Police, jail records show.

Hutchinson was released at 4:39 a.m. on a $1,626.50 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in West Fork District Court on July 19.

Hutchinson was arrested in January 2016 on suspicion of DWI after crashing on the Interstate 49 southbound exit ramp to the Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville.

His conviction was overturned in November 2016 by a Washington County judge.

Hutchinson was also arrested in May 2016 at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., on charges of possession of a controlled substance after deputies said he was found with MDMA, specifically ecstasy pills and “Molly” capsules.

He was given a pre-trial diversion in that case, according to Alabama court records.

A spokesman for Gov. Hutchinson was not immediately available Monday for comment.