Memorial Day: Free Starlifter Concert At Veterans Wall Of Honor

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Crowds of people came to a free concert at the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor to honor the lives lost to defend our nation.

Veteran Jeff Reed brought his wife to celebrate.

"In the words of Abraham Lincoln, they gave their last full measure of devotion that we might enjoy the benefits of freedom," he said.

The Starlifter Air Force band is known for traveling to several cities and states to host free concerts for veterans and communities. While some were there for entertainment, others said they felt it was their duty and honor to celebrate the military men and women who have sacrificed so much.

"Well I came to honor the veterans because I think that's what Memorial Day is for. It's not just for going to the beach and having fun," Frances Fish said.

Surrounded by veterans and friends, the band kicked off their performance with a song to tribute every branch of the military before playing a few radio hits like "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars.