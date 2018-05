Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Old Fort Days Rodeo kicked off Monday (May 28) with the fan favorite Muttin' Bustin' event.

Mutton' Bustin' is similar to bull or bronc riding, but kids ride on sheep. This event is always a big hit at the rodeo.

The rodeo runs through Saturday (June 2). To see a schedule of rodeo events, click here.