Not Enough Show Up For Record, But Street Dance Goes On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Some records weren't made to be broken, at least not today.

Fort Smith Lip Dub was attempting to break the record today (May 28) for the largest street dance. The record was 253 dancers in New York City.

More than 800 people signed up to attempt to break the record by meeting at the Riverfront amphitheater, but only 187 people showed up. Still, the dance went on.

The event was part of the Fort Smith bicentennial and was scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. this morning with dancers checking in at 7 a.m.

Organizers hope the video of the street dance will go viral.