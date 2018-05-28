Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- It's time to saddle up and head to Kay Rodgers Park for some mutton busting, barrel racing and bull riding.

The Old Fort Days Rodeo kicks off today in Harper Arena at the park.

The event starts with the annual Old Fort Days Rodeo Parade, which will travel through downtown Fort Smith at 10 a.m. today.

The action begins tonight with the mutton busting qualifying event at 5:30 p.m., as well as Old Fort Days state performances.

Finally, opening night begins for the 85th annual Old Fort Days Rodeo, featuring the largest grand entry of the week, the Old Fort Days Dandies and the rodeo clown. Tonight, the Memorial Day holiday will be celebrated with Patriots Night, during which area veterans will be honored.

Everything at the rodeo is a tradition that can be enjoyed by all ages.

"It's just a country atmosphere, and it's something all the kids enjoy," said Denny Flynn, executive director of Kay Rodgers Park. "They like to watch the bulls, the clowns, they like to see somebody get bucked off a horse, and they dream about it.

"But you know, it's dangerous, and a lot of them don't want to do it, but they want to watch somebody else do it," he said.

The opening performance of the rodeo begins tonight at 7 p.m. Food and merchandise vendors will be available.

Special events will continue throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are family nights when tickets are $7. Friday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night.

The rodeo runs through Saturday.