Police: 16-Month-Old Fatally Struck By Car In Johnson County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — Authorities say a 16-month-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking area in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say the girl was struck by the vehicle at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday in rural Johnson County. The girl was then taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said the girl died at the hospital on Sunday night.

No other injuries were reported.