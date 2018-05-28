Veterans Honored During Memorial Day Ceremony At Fayetteville National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Thousands of American flags were placed on headstones throughout the Fayetteville National Cemetery Monday (May 28) to honor the courageous men and women who died fighting for our freedom.

Tami Mize-Smith attended the memorial celebration to honor her father.

"My father passed away a year ago, and we're here to respect him and the many other veterans that we have here in this cemetery," Mize-Smith said.

The bagpipes and taps were played during the ceremony and gold star family members were asked to stand.

Since opening in 1867, the Fayetteville National Cemetery has buried over 8,000 service members and their spouses. About 200 burials are conducted every year, giving the cemetery the nickname "Little Arlington."