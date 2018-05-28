Working Out To Honor Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM) -- People spend Memorial Day honoring fallen soldiers in many different ways. A fitness group in Farmington is doing a grueling workout called The MURPH Challenge.

The MURPH workout is done across the country on Memorial Day. It's named after fallen Navy SEAL Michael Murphy. The workout begins and ends with a mile run. It also includes 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats. As if the workout isn't hard enough, some people are wearing weighted vests to model the packs soldiers wear on their backs.

Anthony Murphy, who owns 1Day Strength & Conditioning, said the event gives people a chance to think about what the soldiers might have gone through.

"When you feel like you want to give up, remember those fighting for our country," Murphy said. "Keep going."

Marine Corps veteran Marshall Kennedy participated in the MURPH workout.

"If us having to breathe a little harder and sweat a little harder, that we can do," he said. He lost friends in Iraq and Afghanistan, and, "If I can do something like this to remember their memory, it’s the least I can do."