Embassy Suites In Rogers Undergoes Management Shakeup

ROGERS (Talk Business & Politics) — Northwest Arkansas’ largest hotel has a new owner, a new management company and a new general manager.

A New York investment firm has officially taken over operation of Missouri-based John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts (JQH), the result of a bankruptcy settlement agreement reached earlier this year between the John Q. Hammons estate and JD Holdings, a New York investment firm owned by Jonathan Eilian. A judge approved the settlement agreement in April, stipulating JQH would sell its remaining 35 hotels and other assets.

The JQH hotel company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2016. The hotel company was founded by the late John Q. Hammons, who died in May 2013 at the age of 94.

