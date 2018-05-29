× Fayetteville Woman Leads Deputies On Chase Through Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman was in the Benton County jail Tuesday morning after deputies say she led them on a chase through the county.

Naomi Mitchell Miller, 51, of Fayetteville was arrested early Tuesday on charges of felony fleeing by vehicle causing serious physical injury, driving while intoxicated (first offense), refusal to submit to testing and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Miller was in a silver Toyota Prius when she led Benton County deputies on a “lengthy” chase through the county. She said the chase began in Garfield in the eastern side of the county and ended in Decatur on the county’s west side.

Miller was taken to the Benton County jail about 1:40 a.m. Miller had a court date set of July 9. Bond had not been set by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the jail log.