× Live Music Venue To Open In Downtown Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — It’s “been in the back of my head for awhile,” Jeff Gosey said of bringing another live music venue to downtown Fort Smith. That’s part of the reason he’s opening Harry’s Downtown on July 13 at 507 Garrison Ave.

Gosey, owner of AJ’s Oyster House in the Brunwick Place in downtown Fort Smith, said he’s investing $100,000-plus in the venue that briefly housed Wishbone’s. The operation will employ 10 to 15 people full-time, and feature a music side and a bar side, he said. The music side will be non-smoking, with smoking allowed on the bar side.