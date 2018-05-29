Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Ms. Rainwater – 4th Grade – Roland Upper Elementary – Roland
-
Ms. Richards – 6th Grade – Roland Upper Elementary – Roland
-
Ms. Rhodes – 4th Grade – Liberty Elementary – Roland
-
Ms. Williamson – 2nd Grade – Liberty Elementary – Roland
-
Ms. Sampson – 5th Grade – Roland Upper Elementary – Roland
-
Richards & McKinney – 6th Grade – Roland Upper Elementary – Roland
-
-
Mrs. Weege – 3rd Grade – Liberty Elementary – Roland
-
Ms. Canada – 3rd Grade – Booneville Elementary – Booneville
-
Mrs. Linda McGarrah – 4th Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Mrs. Krista Harvey – 4th Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Mrs. Amy Holland – 4th Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
-
Mrs. Kathy McVey – 4th Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Ms. Daekham Keovanpheng – 3rd Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Gravette Upper Elementary, Gravette – Mrs. Tina Burgess – 3rd Grade