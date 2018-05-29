× Police: Man Scams Elderly Van Buren Woman Out Of $50,000

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man is accused of defrauding an elderly Van Buren woman out of several thousand dollars.

Police said George William Howard charged a large amount of money for work on the woman’s house, but ended up doing very little.

He received $50,000 based on fraudulent contracts he made with the woman, according to police.

Police said they have reason to believe he has committed similar crimes.

If you have been a victim of Howard, contact the Van Buren Police Department at 471-5095.