Recount Reaffirms Della Rosa Win For Arkansas House Of Representative District 90

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A recount in Benton County reaffirmed a victory for Republican incumbent Jana Della Rosa for State House District 90.

Rep. Jana Della Rosa received 1,069 votes and Kendon Underwood received 1,065.

The Benton County Election Commission initiated a recount Thursday (May 24) because the race was so close. That recount added an extra vote in Della Rosa’s favor.

Underwood asked for a second recount on Tuesday (May 29) due to the discrepancy. The recount costs around $530.