Thunderstorms Expected Overnight

A complex of thunderstorms will move into NW/West Central Arkansas late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The arrival time appears to be around 3am with storms exiting around 6am Wednesday.

The severe risk is low; however, a few thunderstorms could continue some brief gusty winds.

The storms are developing as the ridge of high pressure flattens across the area for the next two day. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday night into Thursday.

As the ridge strengthens, storm chances will go down and the heat will go back up with highs in the mid to upper 90s by the weekend.

-Garrett