Tracking Thunderstorms: Hour-By-Hour

Thunderstorms continue to move into the area and will be most likely from 3am until around 7am Wednesday.

While most thunderstorms will not be severe, a few storms will contain strong gusty winds and lots of cloud to ground lightning.

1AM WEDNESDAY: Storms in Oklahoma will begin making their way closer to our area. A few storms could still be severe at this time.

3AM WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across our area with with at least a minimal severe weather risk. Most storms will be just below severe limits and a weakening trend is expected with time.

5AM WEDNESDAY: Most of the storms will continue to diminish with mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday afternoon.

Another complex could graze our area on Wednesday night into Thursday of the upcoming week.

-Garrett