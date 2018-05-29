Van Buren Police Investigate After Puppies Found Abandoned In Dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Police are investigating an apparent case of animal cruelty after several puppies were found inside a Van Buren dumpster on Monday (May 28).

Police said the puppies were found sealed in a Rubbermaid container.

Almost Home Shelter co-founder and volunteer, Jo Ellen Banhart, said a concerned person tipped off an animal control officer after hearing noises coming from a dumpster outside an apartment complex on S. 40th Street in Van Buren.

"Those puppies were going to smother," said Banhart. "That's pretty inhumane."

Since the puppies aren't more than five-weeks-old and haven't been vaccinated yet, Banhart said they're being taken care of at a private home out of caution. "Because we had so much parvo with young dogs, we were afraid to leave them here," Banhart said.

The next step is to take the pups to see a veterinarian and make sure they're healthy before they're adopted, possibly out of state. Banhart said they've already made contact with a rescue in Rhode Island.

Van Buren Police said they have one possible suspect in mind, and they're working on finding him. The suspect's name has not been released.