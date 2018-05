× Wreck Closes Northbound Interstate 49 In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — A wreck shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred about 8 a.m. at exit 82, the Pinnacle Hills Promenade exit in Rogers. Multiple vehicles were said to be involved. Arkansas State Police dispatch said vehicles ended up in the median by the left northbound lane of the interstate.

The northbound interstate lanes were closed about 8:20 a.m.