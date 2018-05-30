× $1 A Day Helps Buy A College Degree For Walmart Workers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Walmart is investing in college degrees for its U.S. workforce with a new benefit to any full-time or part-time worker wanting to pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree online.

Walmart announced the education benefit Wednesday (May 30) as more than 4,400 employees are in Northwest Arkansas for the retailer’s annual shareholder week activities. Julie Murphy, executive vice president of Walmart People division, told the media the retailer estimates about 68,000 of its U.S workforce might want to take part. The cost is $1 a day with Walmart subsidizing tuition, books and fees at the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University. Each school has online programming for business and supply chain management, two career areas Walmart is allowing employees to study.