FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A 2-year-old girl drowned in Mansfield on Tuesday (May 29), according to Police Chief Boyd Farmer.

The girl fell into the family pool at about 1 p.m., according to Farmer.

The death is under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental.

Farmer said that the pool did have a lock, but it appeared that the lock was not used.

She was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith where she was pronounced dead.