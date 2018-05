Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The remainder of Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with the limited chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm across SW Arkansas in the higher terrain.

Looking ahead... Yet another complex of showers and thunderstorms will arrive after midnight and closer to around 4am on Thursday. Lightning, brief gusty winds, and localized heavy rain will be possible.

The complex will weaken early in the day on Thursday with sunny skies expected for the afternoon.

-Garrett