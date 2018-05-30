Behind The Voice Of The Old Fort Days Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Old Fort Days Rodeo kicked off this week in Fort Smith with people coming to watch from all over the area.

People who sit in the stands of Harper Stadium and enjoy the sights and sounds of the rodeo know the voice and face of the Old Fort Days Rodeo.

"Mike Mathis. I'm from Lufkin, Texas. I get to see and say it for six great performances," announcer Mike Mathis said.

5NEWS asked Mathis how he got introduced to rodeo announcing.

"I rode bulls and bareback in high school and college and not very well," he said. "But well enough to know that if you were going to be involved in rodeo that you better do something else. I found out that it was easier to talk about it then do it, so I have been lucky enough to travel the country do 40 or so rodeos a year from Florida to Utah to stops like this."

His horse named Frog is his partner in the ring.

"He has done this a time or two," Mathis said. "He is pretty much been there, done it and seen it at all and he is solid. He's a great animal."

While Mathis is the announcer for some of the top rodeos in the country, he said the Old Fort Days Rodeo is pretty significant in the pro circuit.

"This rodeo is one of the major rodeos that we talked about in professional rodeo throughout the year. This is one that all the cowboys are here they have to come to Fort Smith if they want to have a shot at what's happening," he said.

Mathis travels with his wife as he hits the arenas in the pro circuit. This is his seventh year to be the announcer for the Old Fort Days Rodeo.