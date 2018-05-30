× Construction To Close Interstate 49 Lanes In Bentonville June 1-9

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Nightime lane closures will take place on Interstate 49 in Bentonville starting this Friday (June 1).

Crews will close lanes to put down the final striping and pavement markings on Interstate 49, U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Arkansas 72. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working to widen 3.5 miles of Interstate 49 to three lanes each direction. The work also includes constructing auxiliary lanes from U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 toward Southeast Walton Boulevard.

The lanes will be closed alternately from U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 (Southeast 14th Street, exit 86) to Arkansas 72 (Central Avenue exit 88) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Friday through Saturday, June 9, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving into and through work zones.

More information on the project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com. Travel information can be found at iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.