Fayetteville Whataburger Event Thursday To Celebrate Local First Responders

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Whataburger restaurant on MLK Boulevard in Fayetteville is holding a Neighborhood Heroes Celebration on Thursday (May 31) in honor of local law enforcement and firefighters.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Whataburger at 1956 W. Martin Luther Blvd. The public is invited to attend to meet local first responders and view their emergency vehicles while learning about safety and crime prevention.

A card-making station will be set up for guests to make thank-you cards for first responders. Children 12 and younger will receive a free kid’s meal.

“Our Neighborhood Heroes celebration is an opportunity for Fayetteville families to join us in celebrating our community’s local heroes,” Whataburger Director of Operations Jason Svedberg said in a news release. “We’re so grateful to our first responders for their service in our community and look forward to joining our neighbors as we host a fun celebration to show our appreciation.”