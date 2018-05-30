× Fort Smith Police Asking For Help In Locating Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants on several drug-related charges.

Police are looking for Gregory Lamar Smith-Price, 24, on outstanding warrants out of the department. Police said Smith-Price is facing felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining a premises for drug activity, possession of ecstasy with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver.

Anyone with information on Smith-Price’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100, or the Fort Smith Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME. Those who call the Crimestoppers hotline and provide information leading to an arrest in the case may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.