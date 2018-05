× Fort Smith Police Trying To Identify Man Who Stole Donation Bucket

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are trying to identify a man who stole a donation bucket from a convenience store, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice.

Police said the man walked into a Fort Smith convenience store and stole a donation bucket that was set aside for a local charity.

The store clerk confronted the man and a fight ensued, according to police.

If you have information, contact the Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.