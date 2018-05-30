Knight To Start Regional Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - It should come as a surprise to no one that Blaine Knight will start on the mound for Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional opener on Friday.

The junior right-hander has been as close to perfect all season as you'll ever see a pitcher in the SEC. Knight is 10-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 15 starts this season.

Knight will start against Oral Roberts on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. The Golden Eagles did not see Knight in their two games against the Razorbacks in the postseason in 2017.

There was some question as if Kacey Murphy would get the start for Arkansas as he has more rest based on his previous outing in the SEC Tournament but both pitchers will have more than seven days off between starts. Murphy will now start the game on Saturday at either 2:00 pm or 7:00 pm, based on the outcome of Friday's contest.